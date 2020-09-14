We’re excited to announce that Extra Crunch memberships are now available in Australia. That adds to our existing support in:

United States

Canada

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

UK

Select European countries

We’ve been polling readers for the past year and a half about where to expand, and Australia was one of the most requested regions.

Join our growing community of founders, startup teams, and investors by signing up for Extra Crunch membership here. Use the discount code AUSLAUNCH to get 20% off an annual or 2 year plan (expires October 31).

Much of the attention for Australian tech gets focused on startups that have gone public, been acquired, or raised massive funding rounds like Atlasssian, Canva, and Afterpay. We know there are TONS of other startups in Australia pushing the envelope and innovating because we regularly write about them.

Thanks to everyone who voted on where to expand next. If you’d like to see Extra Crunch memberships available in your country, let us know here.

What is Extra Crunch?

Extra Crunch is a membership program from TechCrunch that features market analysis, weekly investor surveys and how-tos and interviews on growth, fundraising, monetization and other work topics. Members can save time with access to an exclusive newsletter, no banner ads or video pre-rolls on TechCrunch.com, Rapid Read mode and our List Builder tool.

Committing to an annual and two-year plan will save you a few bucks on the membership price and unlock access to TechCrunch event discounts and Partner Perks. Extra Crunch annual membership gets you 20% off tickets to virtual events like Disrupt 2020 in September and TC Sessions: Mobility in October. The Partner Perks program features discounts and savings on services from Canva, DocSend, Crunchbase, and more.

You can sign up or learn more about Extra Crunch here.