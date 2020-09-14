Equity Monday: The TikTok mess, two funding rounds, and NVIDIA will buy ARM

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here — and don’t forget to check out last Friday’s episode.
What a weekend behind us, and what a week ahead. Disrupt kicks off today, so the TechCrunch crew is busy as heck getting all the final touches put on. Snag a ticket here and we will see you soon.
On the podcast this morning:
- Stocks are set to open sharply higher as we hit record, a good and welcome comeback for investors in both private and public tech companies.
- The NVIDIA-ARM deal is finally a go, so we can put the entire saga to rest at last.
- All things TikTok: Microsoft losing the deal, Oracle possibly winning the deal, the Chinese government saying no to the whole affair, and the Chinese government only saying no to part of the deal? What is clear is that the deal is under pressure to happen and not to happen. We’ll know more soon.
- Descartes Underwriting raised $18.5 million for its insurtech solution, while Xometry raised $75 million in a Series E for offshore manufacturing in factories with spare capacity.
- GoJek and Grab may merge.
- And, finally, the CBP is a huge mess and an embarrassment.
Ok, that’s all we have time for today. See you at Disrupt in a few hours!
