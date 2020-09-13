Disrupt 2020 starts tomorrow… join us for the LIVE pre-show right now!

We simply can’t wait. Disrupt 2020 officially kicks off tomorrow morning at 9am PT, but there are so many exciting features in this show — from the speaker lineup to the Startup Battlefield competition to the wide variety of features included in this new virtual format — that we simply can’t wait to go live.

If you’re so excited about Disrupt that you’re gonna pee yourself (completely understandable, btw) then hang out with us today at 12pm PT to check out everything you can expect from the 10th ever Disrupt conference. And hey! There may even be a few surprises.

You can also check out the full agenda for the show right here. And if you still haven’t gotten a ticket, get yours asap because prices increase tonight at 11:50pm PDT.