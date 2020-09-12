Disrupt 2020 kicks off tomorrow — are you ready?

Happy Disrupt 2020 Eve, startup fans! It’s been a crazy mad dash to transform our annual flagship San Francisco event at Moscone Center into the first all-virtual Disrupt (thanks, COVID-19). Then again, going global seems an appropriate way to celebrate 10 years of Disruption. It all starts tomorrow with a pre-show session to explain how to access the different platforms we’ll use during the event — are you ready?

Wait, what? Did you just say you don’t have your Disrupt 2020 pass yet? Talk about a vinyl record scratch moment. Okay, don’t panic. You can still join your early-stage startup community and discover untold opportunities to build your business. Let’s break down the different pass options, access levels and current pricing.

Important note: Pricing for all passes increase tomorrow, September 13 at 11:59 p.m. (PT), so don’t drag your feet a moment longer. Choose and buy your pass right now.

Disrupt Digital Pro Pass ($345): You receive online access to all the programming on the Disrupt stage and the Extra Crunch stage. We’re talking live stream and replays on demand. Interactive sessions let you ask questions, participate in polling and engage with speakers. Your pass includes CrunchMatch to make virtual networking easy, organized, efficient and effective. It will come in handy as you find and meet attendees from around the world — and explore and connect with hundreds of early-stage startups in Digital Startup Alley — the show’s expo area. Meet the Startup Battlefield competitors and the TC Top Picks!

Disrupt Digital Pro Pass — Investor ($345): You receive all the features listed above and special opportunities to connect and network with the investor community. Plus, you receive a guide to the exhibitors in Startup Alley to simplify connecting with early-stage startups both during and after the event.

Digital Pro Pass — Students ($125), military personnel, active government employees and non-profit agency employees ($145): If you belong to any of the aforementioned groups, congrats, you qualify for a discount for full access to Disrupt 2020. Your pass provides the same level of access as the standard Digital Pro Pass but your status must be verifiable.

Disrupt Digital Pass ($45): You receive live access only to the Disrupt Stage, Breakout Sessions (workshops, product demonstrations, startup pitches, networking receptions) and access to the Digital Startup Alley expo area.

A multitude of ways and price points to make Disrupt 2020 accessible and to help you discover opportunities that can take your business forward to the next level and beyond. Get on board, buy your pass before 11:59 p.m. (PT) tomorrow night and save. We can’t wait to see where Disrupt takes you!