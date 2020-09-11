TechCrunch still brings the fun to Disrupt 2020

We all know times are incredibly tough, and everyone’s working overtime on steroids to keep their startup dreams alive. Disrupt events have a reputation for serving up a tasty helping of fun along with the main dish: opportunity. We refuse to host virtual conference without providing time for levity, swag and kick-ass entertainment.

TechCrunch Trivia on Trivia Royale

It’s time to get your trivia on, startup fans. Download the Trivia Royale app (Google Play) (App Store) and start playing TechCrunch Trivia. It’s live right now and runs throughout Disrupt 2020. What’s a trivia battle without a prize? Boring, that’s what. Whoever ranks number one on the leaderboard at 1 p.m. (PT) on September 18 receives a TC Swag Bag mailed to their location. Nobody swags like TechCrunch.

Wave XR Concert with Lindsey Stirling

Did someone say kick-ass entertainment? Why, yes — yes, we did. Get ready for a live, virtual concert on Wednesday, September 16 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. (PT).

We’re tapping Wave technology to present Lindsey Stirling, an American violinist, songwriter and dancer. She’s racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling is a performing powerhouse who’s latest album “Artemis” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart.

Wave specializes in creating live, immersive virtual concerts. The company combines “cutting-edge gaming and broadcast technology with an interactive concert experience to help fans and artists more deeply connect with each other and express themselves in innovative ways.”

Wave has clearly tapped into something big, as indicated by Lindsey Stirling most recent concert. More than 400,000 people, across YouTube, Twitch and Lindsey’s own Facebook page, tuned in to her performance.

Don’t miss your chance to have some fun while you increase your startup skills, learn the latest tech trends, expand your network, meet with investors and drive your business forward. Buy your pass today and get ready for five days of Disruption.