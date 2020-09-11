Last day to save on passes to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

The final countdown to early-bird savings is in play, and you have mere hours left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 (October 6-7). The early-bird offer expires — and prices go up — today, September 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Why pay more than necessary? Buy your pass now and keep more money in your wallet.

Whether you’re already part of the mobility revolution or just exploring the possibilities within this rapidly changing industry, Mobility 2020 is designed with you in mind.

“I’m a serial entrepreneur with two mobility companies, and TC Sessions: Mobility was the perfect place to explore opportunities for both. We attended to connect with potential clients who need mobile applications for their businesses. And we also went to learn more about the micromobility landscape in the U.S.” — Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and partner at Nito Bikes.

You’ll hear from and engage with some of the industry’s leading voices. The visionaries, makers and investors building the future and changing the way we move everything around the world. Check out the agenda here.

“TC Sessions: Mobility exceeded my expectations in terms of useful content. Every panel discussion I attended, every interaction I had was relevant to my work or to my daily life — because we don’t stop living at 5 p.m.” — Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager, SAP.

You’ll spend two days diving deep into mobility and transportation tech, trends and regulatory realities. Explore and connect with more than 40 early-stage mobility startups exhibiting in our virtual expo. And — because no one goes far alone — CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform, helps you expand and strengthen your network with people who align with your business goals.

“The networking at TC Sessions: Mobility is terrific. Our company’s building momentum in the U.S. market, and the opportunity to meet and talk with all the players is very important. The CrunchMatch platform made it easy to connect, and I used it to schedule 22 meetings.” — Melika Jahangiri, vice president at Wunder Mobility.

And then there’s the newest addition to TC Sessions: Mobility — Pitch Night, which kicks off the evening of October 5. Read the details here, and if you’re interested in participating, submit an application here by September 15.

So many outstanding reasons to attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2020, and one compelling reason to beat the deadline. Buy your pass before 11:59 p.m. (PT) tonight, and you’ll save $100.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.