Belarus tech industry rallies around arrested PandaDoc colleagues in new video

In the wake of the arrest of four employees of San Francisco-based startup PandaDoc, the tech industry in Belarus has rallied support for the company and the pro-democracy movement in the country.

Representatives of the tech community recorded a video which has had wide circulation on social media, supporting the detained employees.

“Our strength is in solidarity,” they say in the video, which also has English subtitles, and which features a litany of tech industry workers, many of whom say that state harassment could lead to the destruction of the tech industry in Belarus.

Earlier today TechCrunch heard from PandaDoc’s CEO Mikita Mikado who conformed that his employees have since been charged with up to 10 years in prison by the Belarus Police on what he says are trumped-up charges as revenge for his personal agitation again the Lukashenko regime.