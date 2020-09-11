A user’s guide to Disrupt 2020

We’re coming down to the wire folks. Disrupt 2020 officially opens its virtual doors September 14 for five super-charged days of everything the early-stage startup community needs to build better, faster, stronger. Going virtual translates into a global reach making this our largest Disrupt ever. Yowza!

There’s a lot going on during this Disrupt — talk about a vast understatement — including a jam-packed agenda (with time zone-friendly programming for attendees in Europe and Asia), a virtual venue, new events and a multitude of other moving parts. We put together this user guide to help you navigate Disrupt 2020 with maximum efficiency and minimal frustration.

Buckle up for a logistical look at Disrupt 2020.

First, Disrupt will be hosted on the virtual venue platform, Hopin, where all of the action will happen: the Disrupt Stage featuring the Startup Battlefield competition, the Extra Crunch stage, and network with CrunchMatch, access the Expo featuring hundreds of early stage startups.

For you Disrupt Digital Pro pass holders – make sure to sign into CrunchMatch, hosted on Grip, to access a list of recommended connections with other Disrupt attendees. CrunchMatch is brought to you by All Raise, Bizzabo, Invest in Canada, MongoDB, TTA, TechStars and Western Digital. Your Disrupt ticket number on your Bizzabo registration confirmation email is your key to access the platform.

Pitch-off Breakout Sessions

In addition to the famous Startup Battlefield, we love giving startups the mic to grab the spotlight for their fledgling startups. Tune into these 5 pitch-off breakout sessions.

Monday

12PM – Taiwan Pavilion Pitch-Off pt 1

Tuesday

10AM: Belgium Pavilion Pitch-Off

12PM: Taiwan Pavilion Pitch-Off pt 2

Wednesday

10AM: Japan Pavilion Pitch-Off

11AM: Korean Pavilion Pitch-Off

Breakout Sessions

Break out from the Disrupt stage content with a special breakout session:

Monday 11:am: How to Invest in Infrastructure to Deliver Experience with Adobe

Tuesday 9am: Diversity as Disruption: Create a more diverse ecosystem now, with SVB

Tuesday 9am: Taiwan Reception: Innovations and investment opportunities amid COVID19 Pandemics with Christine Tsai (500 Startups), Allan May (Life Science Angels)

Wednesday 9am: Learn from Canadian founders who will talk about their start-ups and how Canada has helped them grow and succeed globally, with the Consulate of Canada

Wednesday 12pm: Making Data Meaningful for the FinTech Ecosystem, with Yodlee

Thursday 10am: Advertising Disrupted: What User Privacy Means For Marketers with Appsflyer

Thursday 12pm: It Takes An Ecosystem To Innovate: Startups, Corporations and the Connectors that Bring Them Together with KITE

Noteworthy events

Startup Legal Advice

Perkins Coie is offering free startup legal advice to Disrupt attendees. Pop by their booth or sign up here to reserve some time with one of their industry-renowned startup lawyers.

Diversity as Disruption: Take action now to create a more diverse ecosystem presented by SVB

Tuesday, September 15th at 9:00-9:50am PST

Recent events continue to demonstrate that change is not happening fast enough. How can we ensure the current social justice momentum is more than just talk? Guided by SVB’s recent research into the “4th wave of venture capital,” learn how three industry leaders are tackling the problem with real actions. By the close of the session, leave with tangible steps you can take today – whether as an individual or as a firm — to make a meaningful, move-the-needle impact in your organization

Speed of Thought Documentary: The First 5G Visionaries

Tuesday, September 15th at 1:40pm PST

See the premiere of Speed of Thought on the DIsrupt stage, a documentary about the first wave of 5G visionaries, and hear industry leaders discuss how the need for 5G tech and solutions is more urgent than ever. Stay after the documentary to hear directly from some of the featured innovators talk about how they are using the power of 5G to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing society today

Bahrain: Your gateway to the Middle East and beyond

Wednesday, September 16th from 10:00-11:00 AM PST

With its supportive ecosystem, advanced digital infrastructure, flexible and pioneering regulations; rapid growth in funding opportunities, and a liberal market, Bahrain is the ideal testbed for startups and scaleups to test their products and solutions before growing and expanding across the Middle East.

TC Include Reception – PRIVATE

TC Include kicks off this year’s founder cohort with organizational partners Black Female Founders, Female Founders Alliance, Latinx Startup Alliance and StartOut with remarks by Sootchy Founder and CEO, David Adefeso.

Take a break

We’re tapping Wave technology to present Lindsey Stirling, an American violinist, songwriter, and dancer. She’s racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. Stirling is a performing powerhouse who’s latest album “Artemis” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart. Check out two of her YouTube videos here and here.

TeaTime, makers of Trivia Royale, is giving Disrupt attendees a break from all the serious learnings by hosting TC trivia. Win a TechCrunch swag bag and serious bragging rights.

Close out Disrupt on Friday with a live, virtual Cocktail Party on Run the World. Run the World is the first video events platform built specifically for social interaction. Check agenda for details

Transcriptions

TechCrunch Disrupt is using Otter.ai to transcribe all the events occurring on our Disrupt Stage and Extra Crunch Stage. Check it out for real-time transcripts of the show.

Whew…now that you have your logistical guide to all things Disrupt 2020, all that’s left is to roll up your sleeves, dive in, and discover the opportunities that can help take your business to the next level and beyond. Go get ‘em!

Sponsored by