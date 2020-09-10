Apple confirms the ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle in its own Apple Music app’s code

It looks like those reports about Apple’s forthcoming subscription bundle were accurate. According to strings of code found within the latest release of the Apple Music app for Android devices (ver. 3.4.0 beta), Apple references a new product it’s calling “Apple One.” The code, which was discovered by 9to5Google, also indicates that Apple Music will be included with the Apple One subscription bundle.

These aren’t just good guesses based on vague code references, either. In one part, Apple makes a very clear statement about what Apple One will be and how it involves Apple Music.

It says:

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string> <string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string>

The reference to “aristotle” is likely Apple’s internal code name for the new product.

The other key sections of code read, as follows:

<string name=”applemusic_with_aristotle_subtext”>Included in Apple One %s</string> <string name=”aristotle_main_subtext”>Subscription Bundle %s</string>

The finding essentially confirms Bloomberg’s reporting from earlier this year which said Apple was poised to launch an Apple One subscription bundle this fall, likely alongside the iPhone 12. The idea with the new bundle is to encourage Apple customers to subscribe to multiple services by offering discounts on various groups of services. Bloomberg had said a basic package would include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while more expensive tiers would add in other services like Apple Arcade and Apple News+, and even an iCloud subscription.

Unfortunately, none of the newly discovered code detail the new bundle’s pricing or what else it may include.

It’s somewhat funny that Apple, a company that notoriously seeks out ways to crack down on product leaks, has been the source for several recent leaks itself. In addition to this latest confirmation of Apple One, the company in April accidentally confirmed the existence of an unreleased product, “AirTags,” via a support video it uploaded to its own YouTube account.

This wasn’t the first time Apple’s own code hinted at its services bundle, either. 9to5Mac had earlier discovered internal files within iOS 13.5.5 that included mentions of a “bundle offer” and “bundle subscription,” that hadn’t been seen in prior iOS versions.

However, today’s leak does confirm Apple has actually settled on the name “Apple One” for its bundle product.

Perhaps we’ll learn more at Apple’s event next week, where it’s expected the company will focus on iPad and Apple Watch. Or perhaps we won’t hear about Apple One until October, when Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12.