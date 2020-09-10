Announcing the Startup Battlefield companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2020

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce the 20 companies pitching in Startup Battlefield. Founders from around the world will be connecting in remotely to pitch live on the virtual TechCrunch Disrupt 2020 stage. Our most competitive batch to date, startups will be vying for $100,000 in equity-free prize money and the attention of tier-1 investors and global press.

The competition is stiff. The selected startups have undergone a rigorous application process, with a 2% acceptance rate. This year’s batch is exceptional. From green engine design to social networking video tools, GIS construction management to central American banking platforms for women, and adaptive Sub-Saharan African transportation to healthcare affordability, these companies make groundbreaking innovations in their verticals. Startups featured run the gamut — water conserving vertical farming in India, screen-less interfaces, security tech, multi-lingual adaptive children’s learning toys and even 3D-printed rocket fuel.

Teams have trained for weeks with the Startup Battlefield team to hone their pitches, polish their live demos and strengthen their business launch strategy. Monday through Thursday, startups will pitch live for six minutes, followed by a six-minute Q&A session with our expert judges. On Friday, the finalist companies selected will pitch again for the final Startup Battlefield round — this time with a new set of judges.

Startup Battlefield starts on Monday, September 14th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time, with Startup Battlefield moderator and TechCrunch Senior Writer Anthony Ha. To watch the live stream simply log in to TechCrunch.com. You can also gain access to the full Disrupt 2020 experience here.

Let’s check out the companies:

Monday

Session 1: 10:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. PT

Matidor, Clinic Price Check, Firehawk Aerospace, Satellite Vu, DaVinci Kitchen*

Tuesday

Session 2: 10:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. PT

SoloSuit, Tuverl, Latent AI, HacWare, Vibe*

Wednesday

Session 3: 10:30 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. PT

Jefa, Touchwood Labs, Rally.video, Luther AI, Kiri

Thursday

Session 3: 10:40 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT

Perigee, Urban Kisaan, Crover, ClearFlame Engine Technologies, Canix

Friday

Finals begin at 10:40 a.m. PT. Companies will be announced online Thursday night.

*As a part of Startup Alley, companies are eligible for the Wild Card. These are the companies selected for Wild Card and can compete in Startup Battlefield. They are selected only days before the event.