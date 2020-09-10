48 hours left to save on TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

Don’t you just love the feeling you get when crossing a task off your to-do list? It’s exponentially bigger and better when you can save $100 at the same time. Here’s the thing — you have just 48 hours to buy an early-bird pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020, save $100 and experience the all-too-elusive bliss of Getting. It. Done.

We have an outstanding agenda focused on the technology, trends and regulatory issues surrounding the current and future state of mobility.

Here are just a few of the many of the brilliant speakers and timely topics you can enjoy.

The Future of Racing: Formula E driver Lucas Di Grassi is part of a new racing series, in which riders on high-speed electric scooters compete against each other on temporary circuits in cities. Think Formula E, but with electric scooters. The former CEO of Roborace and sustainability ambassador of the EsC, Electric Scooter Championship, will join us to talk about electrification, micromobility and a new kind of motorsport.

Investing in Mobility: Reilly Brennan, Amy Gu and Olaf Sakkers will come together to debate the uncertain future of mobility tech and whether VC dollars are enough to push the industry forward.

Uber’s City Footprint: Uber’s operations touch upon many aspects of the transportation ecosystem. Whether its autonomous vehicles, food delivery, trucking or traditional ride-hailing, these products and services all require Uber to interact with cities and ensure the company is on the good side of cities. That’s where Shin-pei Tsay comes in. Hear from Tsay about how she thinks through Uber’s place in cities and how she navigates various regulatory frameworks.

You can also explore more than 40 early-stage mobility startups exhibiting their tech and talent in the digital expo. We're looking for 10 outstanding early-stage founders to throw down in front of judges on October 5. Five finalists will move on to present live from the Mobility Main stage on October 6 — alongside folks like Boris Sofman of Waymo, Nancy Sun of Ike and Trucks VC's Reilly Brennan.

