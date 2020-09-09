Yubico unveils its latest YubiKey 5C NFC security key, priced at $55

Yubico, a maker of hardware security keys, has unveiled its newest YubiKey 5C NFC, which the company says offers the strongest defenses against some of the most common cyberattacks.

Security keys provide a physical security barrier to your online accounts. Hackers can steal usernames and passwords, and two-factor authentication codes sent to your phone can be spoofed or bypassed. But plugging in a physical security key to your computer or phone tells the online service that it’s really you logging in to your account.

In the age of working from home, security keys make it practically impossible for hackers on the other side of the world to break into your accounts.

Yubico’s latest YubiKey 5C NFC is the latest iteration of the company’s lineup of security keys, which comes with a dedicated USB-C connector that works across different computers and phones. And for devices that don’t, it also comes with an in-built NFC chip allowing users to wirelessly tap their key against their device to log in.

YubiKeys pack in a ton of open security and authentication standards, making it work on the “majority” of computers and phones — including Macs, iPhones, Linux machines and Windows and Android devices, said Guido Appenzeller, Yubico’s chief product officer.

Its keys also work with many enterprise apps, as well as consumer services like Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter.

Yubico priced its newest YubiKey at $55.