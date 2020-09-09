Women exhibitors in Digital Startup Alley: Meet female-focused accelerators

Women founders who exhibit in Digital Startup Alley at Disrupt 2020, this opportunity’s designed with you in mind. Don’t miss your chance to meet with — and pitch to — accelerators focused on women entrepreneurs. We partnered with cela to bring accelerators to Disrupt, and they’re here to pre-interview candidates for their upcoming virtual cohorts.

Our female-founder-focused (say that three times fast) accelerator session takes place next week. Here’s all the information you need to know to participate.

A Digital Startup Alley Exhibitor Package is your ticket to any or all of our accelerator sessions. And, of course, to the bountiful opportunities that come from introducing your startup to thousands of Disrupt attendees across the globe.

Date: September 9

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (PDT)

Accelerator focus:

The first three accelerators listed below work with female-identifying founders only. The fourth looks for pre-seed startups without much traction — more idea stage than scale stage. If you and your startup fit these descriptions, review the accelerator websites below. If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting — and you meet the program’s requirements — sign up on CrunchMatch.

Participating accelerators:

She Gets Sh!t Done is an industry agnostic virtual accelerator for female entrepreneurs who want the power to choose their path to scaling profitable $1 million+ businesses. You’ll find application requirements here.

Halo Incubator, a unique incubator devoted exclusively to women founders, was created to provide special guidance and resources with the goal of exponentially increasing the number of women-led businesses. You’ll find application requirements here.

Global Startup Ecosystem’s Her Future Summit is the world’s first digital personal branding career accelerator for women. You’ll find application requirements here.

Startup Boost Pre-Accelerator, a global tech startup pre-accelerator, works with great early-stage entrepreneurs to prepare them for accelerator programs, seed investment and revenue through a six-week part-time program. You’ll find application requirements here.

It’s time to grab every opportunity to drive your business forward, and these two offer ginormous benefits. Exhibit in Digital Startup Alley. Act fast, ticket sales end Friday.

