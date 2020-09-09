Hear from the CTOs of Peloton and DoorDash on how to build a service marketplace

Peloton and DoorDash probably don’t seem to have much in common, but the connected fitness platform and food delivery app have both built massive service businesses that are touching millions. We’re amped to announce that Peloton co-founder/CTO Yony Feng and DoorDash cofounder/CTO Andy Fang are joining us at TechCrunch Disrupt in September for a wide-ranging conversation around how to build a service marketplace.

Feng co-founded Peloton in 2012 with Graham Stanton, Hisao Kushi, John Foley and Tom Cortese. Since building their way through multiple iterations of their connected bike and treadmill, the company has expanded into new verticals housed inside its digital subscription. Amid the pandemic, Peloton’s subscriber base has exploded and the company’s stock price has shot up as gyms have been forced to close their doors.

Fang co-founded DoorDash in 2013 with Tony Xu, Stanley Tang and Evan Moore. DoorDash confidentially filed for a public offering earlier this year, but delayed its IPO because of COVID-19. The food delivery company has raised a whopping $2.5 billion in funding, reaching a valuation of $16 billion this summer as food delivery became an even more regular part of consumer habits amid the pandemic.

We’ll ask the pair about how they got started and where they focused attention early on as they aimed to build global brands that revamped massive industries.