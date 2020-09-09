Hear from the CEO Porsche Cars North America on electrifying the sports car

Few electric cars made a bigger splash than the new Porsche Taycan. As President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Klaus Zellmer has the tall order of bringing the electric sedan to America and selling it against Tesla on Tesla’s home turf. He also oversees Porsche’s digital assets in the U.S. market namely the customer portal My Porsche and a digital sales platform — a critical test in the era of Covid-19.

We invited Zellmer to speak at TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility due to his unique positioning inside Porsche. He’s well-suited to speak on a variety of topics critical to founders, engineers, and venture capitalists within the mobility space.

Many see Porsche well positioned to be a key player in electric vehicles and the Taycan is just the start. As CEO of Porsche Cars North America Zellmer can speak directly to the challenges and opportunities facing automakers and startups alike in the North American market.

Likewise, as the President and CEO of Porsche Digital, Zellmer has deep insights into the user experience expectations of today’s drivers including online sales. As Covid-19 continues to strain retail, dealerships are feeling strains as well. More customers are turning to online dealerships — something Zellmer can speak directly to.

Porsche Digital launched its first US-based operations in Silicon Valley in 2017 and later expanded to Atlanta in 2019. When writing about the Atlanta opening in 2019, TechCrunch writer Darrell Etherington noted that Porsche maintains facilities in global hubs of tech talent and speculated that the company uses these facilities for attracting engineering talent and potential acquisitions of complementary early-stage companies.

We hope you can join our talk with Zellmer at TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility 2020. The event is virtual this year, therefore making it more accessible to attendees from around the world. Zellmer joins other mobility executives including Bryan Salesky of Argo AI, Peter Rawlinson of Lucid Motors, and Tekedra Mawakana of Waymo.