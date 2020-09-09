Dear Sophie: What is a J-1 visa and how can we use it?

Here's another edition of "Dear Sophie," the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”

Dear Sophie:

I am a software engineer and have been looking at job postings in the U.S. I’ve heard from my friends about J-1 Visa Training or J-1 Research.

What is a J-1 status? What are the requirements to qualify? Do I need to find a U.S. employer willing to sponsor me before I apply for one? Can I get a visa? How long could I stay?

—Determined in Delhi

Dear Determined:

Thank you for your questions! Companies can work with external sponsors to host and employ some types of J-1 visitors. The J-1 visa is an attractive option for both participants and employers since there is no cap or lottery. There is no country of origin limit on the number of J-1 visas that are issued each year. J-1s are issued year-round. The application process is more straightforward than an H-1B. Relatively straightforward. J-1 visas are open to a wide range of occupations and talent, as well as education and experience levels.