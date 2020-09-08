Sign up to learn about funding options with the IFundWomen team

Disrupt 2020 is mere days away, but we’ve added pre-Disrupt events to help startup founders up their game, increase their ROI and drive their business forward. What’s next on the agenda?

If you’re a founder with big ideas, get ready for a rare opportunity designed to help you fund your startup dreams. Thursday, September 10th at 10am PT / 1pm ET, IFundWomen, the go-to marketplace for women-owned businesses, will lead a three part workshop. The topic: Leveraging Online Fundraising for Your Business.

Note: Anyone with a Disrupt ticket can attend. Navigate to the Event Agenda section on the CrunchMatch homepage to register.

“The financial system chronically underserving women is not a new phenomenon. Last year, female-founded companies raised just 2.7 percent of the venture capital pie. For founders of color, that figure is less than 1 percent. According to DigitalUndivided, Black-founded companies have raised just .06 percent of the $424.7 billion of total tech venture funding since 2009.” — Julia Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications, IFundWomen.

IFundWomen aims to change the disheartening numbers game by, according to Steele, “working tirelessly to expand access to capital for women-owned businesses so they can launch and scale more successful, lucrative businesses.”

What can you expect from Thursday’s event? Have a look at the agenda.

Part 1: The Funding Journey Overview (15 minutes)

How you can leverage the different funding options for your business (crowdfunding, grants, raising venture capital).

Part 2: Funding Options for Women Entrepreneurs Deep Dive (45 minutes)

Attendees can select from three different sessions to learn more about the funding option that is most applicable to their stage.

Crowdfunding: Alternative funding options are critical for women entrepreneurs. This session is for early-stage entrepreneurs who are just trying to prove demand and get their businesses off the ground.

Alternative funding options are critical for women entrepreneurs. This session is for early-stage entrepreneurs who are just trying to prove demand and get their businesses off the ground. Grants: Another great alternative funding option for women entrepreneurs who have some revenue and are interested in accessing grants as a debt-free funding option.

Another great alternative funding option for women entrepreneurs who have some revenue and are interested in accessing grants as a debt-free funding option. Venture Capital: How women entrepreneurs can approach the VC space.

Part 3: Virtual 1:1 Speed Networking (30 minutes: three 10-minute sessions)

A strong network is a key component of any strong fundraising effort. Use this time to connect with other entrepreneurs and build relationships.

IFundWomen hosts Leveraging Online Fundraising for Your Business Thursday, September 10th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. The workshop takes place on CrunchMatch. You can register here.

IFundWomen is the go-to funding marketplace for women-owned businesses and the people who want to support them, providing access to capital, coaching, and connections critical to launching and growing sustainable businesses.