JFrog’s IPO strong initial price range values it ahead of the larger Sumo Logic

Despite the public markets posting a few days of losses, the IPO wave continues to crest as a number of well-known technology companies line up to float their equity on American exchanges. Most recently we saw e-commerce giant Wish file (albeit privately) and news that dating service Bumble could look to go public next year.

Those bits of news came on the heels of Airbnb filing, again privately, and the public release of IPO filings from Unity, Asana, Snowflake and, key for our work today, Sumo Logic and JFrog.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. You can read it every morning on Extra Crunch, or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

There are too many venture capital firms associated with the above companies to name here, but the mid-to-late-2020 IPO cohort is a fulcrum upon which a number of venture funds rest, their return profile waiting to see which way the scales tip.

Which made new IPO filings from Sumo Logic and JFrog this morning all the more exciting. The documents provide a bit of homework for us to handle, namely calculating the company’s valuation ranges. But when we do have those figures in place, we’ll be able to see what sort of revenue multiples each company may be able to earn during their public offerings and what sort of delta the former startups can build against their final, private valuations.

If you are just catching up to these IPOs, we have notes on Sumo Logic and JFrog’s earlier SEC filings ready for you. Let’s go!

JFrog and Sumo Logic set IPO price ranges

We’ll proceed in alphabetical order, kicking off with JFrog .

You can read JFrog’s new IPO filing here, which has all the notes you could want on its new price and past performance. Today, however, in honor of saving time, I’ll walk you through the key numbers quickly: