Meet the TC Top Picks for Disrupt 2020

We’ve been extremely privileged to witness thousands of early stage startups launch and take flight at Disrupt over the past 10 years, and they just keep getting bettter. You’ll be hard-pressed to find more creative, game-changing startups than the ones that earned our TC Top Picks designation for Disrupt 2020.

The all-virtual nature of this Disrupt meant we received applications from startups around the world. Talk about a tough vetting process! Highly determined and highly caffeinated TechCrunch editors took on the task of narrowing the field to find the best of the best.

The TC Top Picks program showcases outstanding early-stage startups across these categories: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Biotech/HealthTech, Education/Social Impact, Enterprise/SaaS, Fintech, Mobility, Retail/E-commerce, Robotics/Hardware/IOT and Security/Privacy.

Each TC Top Pick will exhibit in Digital Startup Alley Package and have an exclusive, virtual interview with a TechCrunch writer. We record the interviews and promote them across our social media platforms. It’s terrific exposure and they make a killer long-term marketing tool, so consider applying to the TC Top Pick program next year.

It’s time to announce the Disrupt 2020 TC Top Picks cohort. Peruse these 26 impressive startups, buy your pass to Disrupt, and make a plan to connect with them in Digital Startup Alley. Opportunity knocks!

AI/Machine Learning

iLoF – Intelligent Lab on Fiber

Kings Distributed Systems

Resonance AI

Biotech/HealthTech

Nutrix

Parrots Inc.

SmartTab

Education/Social Impact

CPRWrap Inc

Platform Good

Rocky.ai

Enterprise/SaaS

Aurelius

Evertracker

FinTech

Crediverso

Kaoshi

Lizuna

Retail/E-commerce

ecosavers club

Patturn

Thelittleloop

Mobility

Bonnet

ConnectMyEV Inc.

Eambu

Robotics/Hardware/IOT

Kibus Petcare

LimeLoop

WATTS Battery

Security + Privacy

Allthenticate

Hummingbirds AI

WebTotem