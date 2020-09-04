Early-bird savings extended for TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

Mobility may be one of the fastest moving technologies going, but procrastination is an equal-opportunity affliction that can strike even the most dedicated founders and devotees. Fortunately, Saint Expeditus, patron saint of procrastinators great and small, called in a favor.

Early-bird pricing for passes to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020, which takes place October 4-6, remains in effect for one more week. Find out where your got-up-and-go got-up-and went and buy your pass before the new deadline — September 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT). Boom! You just saved $100.

Now get ready to make the most of two programming-packed days. You’ll hear from the top leaders in mobility and transportation on a range of topics — from autonomous cars, AI and micromobility to investment trends, EV tech and navigating regulatory realities. Check out the agenda here.

How can attending TC Sessions: Mobility help your business? We could tell you, but why not listen to your contemporaries instead?

“People want to be around what’s interesting and learn what trends and issues they need to pay attention to. Even large companies like GM and Ford are there, because they’re starting to see the trend move toward mobility. They want to learn from the experts, and TC Sessions: Mobility has all the experts.” — Melika Jahangiri, vice president at Wunder Mobility.

“TC Sessions: Mobility isn’t just an educational opportunity, it’s a real networking opportunity. Everyone was passionate and open to creating pilot programs or other partnerships. That was the most exciting part. And now — thanks to a conference connection — we’re talking with Goodyear’s Innovation Lab.” — Karin Maake, senior director of communications at FlashParking

We’re mixing things up a bit this year (in addition to going all-virtual) by adding a pitch night competition. We’re looking for 10 outstanding early-stage mobility startups — from anywhere in the world — to deliver their best one-minute pitch on October 5. Five of them will go on to the finals and pitch from the main stage at Mobility 2020 in front of thousands of TC viewers — press, industry leaders and VCs. If you want to be considered, submit this application before September 15. Good luck!

Do not disappoint Saint Expeditus. Buy your TC Sessions: Mobility pass before September 11 at 11:59 p.m. (PT), save $100 and grab yourself a double handful of opportunity.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.