FB Messenger chief Stan Chudnovsky is coming to Disrupt

Stan Chudnovsky last spoke at Disrupt in 2016, so we’ve got a lot to catch up on.

Chudnovsky remains in charge of Facebook Messenger — his current title is VP of Messenger — so he can tell us more about how the product has evolved at this year’s Disrupt 2020 on September 14-18.

One of the biggest changes has been the launch of Messenger Rooms, a service that allows you to start and join video calls from within Facebook or Messenger (and eventually other Facebook products). The product’s appeal is pretty easy to see in a time of social distancing, but Facebook still has a long way to go if it wants to challenge Zoom.

Meanwhile, we’ve also seen increasing scrutiny about the role that messaging apps can play in spreading hate speech and misinformation. Among Facebook’s apps, WhatsApp has struggled the most visibly with these issues, but Messenger has also been adding tools to help people share accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of all that, we can get general updates on how FB Messenger has been doing during the pandemic, and what the big priorities are moving forward. Chudnovsky might also have some thoughts to share on the messaging landscape, and on the startup world — after all, before joining Facebook, he co-founded startups including Jiff, NFX, Ooga Labs and Wonderhill.

