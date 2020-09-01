Fabletics’ Don Ressler and Kevin Hart to talk D2C at Disrupt 2020

The world of retail has been absolutely rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. Stores closed across the country, and at the same time, online sales went through the roof. Direct-to-consumer brands, many of whom are masters of both online and brick-and-mortar channels, experienced unprecedented change in a matter of weeks and months.

To unpack all of this and much more, we’ll be joined by Fabletics co-CEO Don Ressler and actor Kevin Hart, who partnered on Fabletics mens line this year, at Disrupt 2020 this September 14-18.

Fabletics was founded back in 2013 and has taken a truly tech-first approach to D2C activewear, particularly when it comes to in-store sales. The company used heat maps in store to better understand foot traffic and interest in products, and even had iPads stationed in each dressing room to let users browse while they try on, or call an associate over for help.

The company, cofounded by Kate Hudson, has an interesting marketing advantage over some of its competition in the form of the cofounder herself, who posts Fabletics products on social media on a regular basis.

The athliesure space is incredibly hot, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus, which has encouraged people to put their dress clothes in the back of the closet and get cozy at home.

Ressler has a long history in the ecommerce space, selling his business FitnessHeaven.com to MySpace parent company Intermix Media in 1997. He stayed on at Intermix through its sale to News Corp. for more than $670 million. He also cofounded Alena Media and skincare brand Hydroderm, which have collectively raised more than $100 million and generated more than $1 billion in sales.

Kevin Hart, which you may definitely recognize from Jumanji, The Upside, and dozens of stand-up specials, led the launch of Fabletics Males, the menswear line from the company. He said that most mens activewear lines try to intimidate their customers into overpaying for tech they don’t want, and that Fabletics Males takes a different approach.

Alongside his work with Fabletics, Hart has also dabbled in tech investment, writing checks for Hungry (connecting independent chefs with customers for catering) and Run The World (a virtual events startup).

We’ll talk to Ressler and Hart about the upheaval across the D2C space in the wake of the pandemic, how the company thinks about competition, and what’s next for Fabletics. We’ll also chat with Hart about the tech trends he’s most interested in and his general investment thesis.

Disrupt 2020 goes down September 14 to September 18 with an outstanding lineup of speakers and plenty of opportunities to network and make connections. Get your front row seat to see this panel live with a Disrupt Digital Pro Pass or a Digital Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. We’re excited to see you there.