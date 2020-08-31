5 days left to save on early-bird passes to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 kicks off in 37 days, but the countdown clock on early-bird pricing runs out in just five. Engage with the mobility community’s brightest minds, makers, visionaries and investors from around the globe on October 6-7. Buy your early-bird pass before the bird expires September 4 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and you’ll save $100 over full price.

Why attend TC Sessions: Mobility 2020? It offers beaucoup benefits, but let’s start here. Whether you’re launching a mobility startup or you’re an established player, you’ll gain valuable insight to help position and grow your business.

“I learned a lot from the breakout sessions. An official from the Los Angeles DOT spoke about the city’s plan to build pathways for micro mobility vehicles. Access to experts sharing that kind of information is essential for anyone launching a micro mobility startup. — Parug Demircioglu, CEO at Invemo and partner at Nito Bikes.” “As a mobility company, we need to stay on the cutting edge of what’s happening in the space and know what others are doing. TC Sessions: Mobility helps us tap into the latest trends, like which cities are open to new services, which ones are having a harder time and what’s going on with MDS — probably the hottest topic at this point.” — Melika Jahangiri, vice president at Wunder Mobility.

Now that you’ve heard directly from your peers, let’s talk about what’s on the mobility menu. A kick-ass agenda for starters. Let’s take a peek.

Setting the Record Straight — Argo AI has gone from unknown startup to a company providing autonomous vehicle technology to Ford and VW — not to mention billions in investment from the two global automakers. Co-founder and CEO Bryan Salesky will talk about the company’s journey, what’s next and what it really takes to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology.

— Argo AI has gone from unknown startup to a company providing autonomous vehicle technology to Ford and VW — not to mention billions in investment from the two global automakers. Co-founder and CEO Bryan Salesky will talk about the company’s journey, what’s next and what it really takes to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology. The Future of Trucking — TuSimple co-founder and CTO Xiaodi Hou and Boris Sofman, former Anki Robotics founder and CEO who now leads Waymo’s trucking unit, will discuss the business and the technical challenges of autonomous trucking.

You’ll hear interviews with top founders, technologists and investors. You’ll also hear from big players, like Lyft and Uber, and household giants like Porsche and Audi who can see the mobile writing on the wall. But we also have plenty of room for newbies and upstarts. In fact, we’ve added a pitch-off to this year’s lineup. We’ll announce more details on how early-stage mobility startup founders can apply to compete, so stay tuned.

