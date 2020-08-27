Here’s how you can get a second shot at Startup Battlefield

We’re big believers in second chances here at TechCrunch, and that’s great news for early-stage founders who didn’t apply to compete in the Startup Battlefield during Disrupt 2020 (September 14-18). Your second chance comes in the form of two Wild Card entries to the world’s most legendary startup competition.

Want a shot to go head-to-head with some of the best new startups from around the world? Go buy a Digital Startup Alley Package and exhibit your standout startup to thousands of Disrupt 2020 attendees. TechCrunch editors will designate two outstanding early-stage startups from Digital Startup Alley as Wild Card entries.

You’ll have just a few days to prepare before you join the other Startup Battlefield competitors and deliver a six-minute pitch and demo to a panel of judges — top-name VCs and technologists. You’ll also answer a Q&A after your pitch. If you make it through to round two, you’ll do it all again to a fresh set of experts.

The prize? Massive exposure to media and investors (whether you win or not), glory in the form of the Disrupt Cup and $100,000 in sweet, equity-free cash.

Pro tip: Exhibit in Digital Startup Alley and you’re eligible for a Wild Card slot — even if you applied to Startup Battlefield but didn’t make it into the final cohort. You came so close — don’t pass up your second chance!

Exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley by itself is a win-win proposition. Introduce your tech and talent to thousands of people around the world, expand your network, build partnerships, attract investors, build your customer base and increase your brand recognition.

“I met so many industry experts — manufacturers, marketers, engineers — I even met people interested in investing in my company. Fostering these relationships over the long term will help my company scale and help me grow as an innovator.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap.

Buy a Digital Startup Alley Package, hang your shingle in Startup Alley and get ready to connect with the influential people who can help you build your business. Believe in second chances — you just might earn a Wild Card entry to Startup Battlefield and take a page out of RecordGram’s playbook. They rode the Wild Card to total victory as Battlefield champs. Go for it!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.