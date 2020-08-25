Unity, JFrog, Asana, Snowflake and Sumo Logic file for IPOs in rapid-fire fashion We can't do a column on each, so here's a super-long roundup

After far too few startups appeared ready to take advantage of warm public market conditions and ecstatic IPO receptions, a deluge of private companies filed to go public yesterday.

There was Sumo Logic in the morning and JFrog a bit later on. Unity filed in there as well. Snowflake also dropped, along with Asana later in the day. If you were dog-tired just reading Twitter, we understand. This morning, we’re going to catch you up on the key facts from each offering.

But we’re not going to discuss every recent IPO filing. We’re not including Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle company that feels a bit afield from the largely SaaS cohort that just went public (more on it here, if you’d like). Or Amwell, which does health stuff. And we’re going to leave Corsair, a gaming hardware company that’s going public, alone as well.

We have to focus, so we’re niching down to the most traditional venture capital and startup fare on offer. It’s not like we’ll lack for things to say. What follows is a digest of basic facts and IPO details just for you.

Five IPOs and Alex’s funeral

For each company, we’ll discuss what they do, how much they have raised, their initial IPO raise expectations and their financial performance. We’ll wrap with valuation notes as we can.

In alphabetical order, then:

Asana