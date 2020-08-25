Grab your student discount pass for TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

This ain’t your average back-to-school sale but then again, there’s nothing average about TC Sessions: Mobility 2020. This two-day event — October 6-7 — draws the world’s top technologists, investors and researchers determined to invent the future with mobile technology. Achieving that audacious goal requires investing in the next generation of smart visionaries — students.

What can you expect during TC Sessions: Mobility? Let’s start with moderated panel discussions and one-on-one interviews from the main stage and smaller, interactive breakout sessions where you’ll get to ask questions and dig deep into specific topics.

You’ll hear from all the experts — the big names, the OEMs, investors and game-changers. People like Cruise’s director of global government affairs Prashanthi Raman, Lyft’s head of bikes and scooters Dor Levi, Hemi Ventures managing partner Amy Gu, just to name a few. And you’ll hear from the upstarts and non-traditional players, too.

Topics run the gamut — from autonomy, micro-mobility and AI-based mobility applications to battery tech and how to navigate the tricky waters of local, state and federal regulations. Check out the agenda here — we’ll add a few more surprises in the coming weeks.

Looking for the perfect internship or a killer job? This is prime networking territory. CrunchMatch, our free AI-powered networking platform, helps you find, connect and schedule 1:1 video meetings with the people at the top your must-meet list. You know, the folks who can make your career dreams take flight.

Are you also an early-stage mobility startup founder? We’ve added a pitch competition to this year’s conference. Want to compete? We’ll spill the details soon, so watch this space.

If you’ve never attended our premiere mobility tech conference, listen to what others have to say about their experience.

“TC Sessions provided a lot of opportunities to connect and learn. For my business and day-to-day job of course, but also for my personal interests, volunteer opportunities and collaboration efforts. It spanned the whole range. — Jens Lehmann, technical lead and product manager, SAP.

“Whether you’re new to mobility, a non-traditional player who wants to learn more or even a seasoned vet, TC Sessions: Mobility is a great way to immerse yourself with experts in the space and get a comprehensive overview that you wouldn’t have otherwise.” — Melika Jahangiri, vice president at Wunder Mobility.

