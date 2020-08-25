Carbon Health’s Eren Bali and Color’s Othman Laraki will join us at Disrupt 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has left no industry untouched, but the healthcare industry is arguably the one that stands to be transformed the most by the ongoing pandemic. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2020, get the perspectives of two founders who’ve created entirely new healthcare modals with their respective startups on how their companies have adapted to a world transformed by a global health crisis.

Eren Bali, co-founder CEO of Carbon Health, and Othman Laraki, founder and CEO of Color, will join us on our virtual stage during Disrupt, which runs September 14-18 this year. Bali’s Carbon Health is a startup focused on creating a new standard for primary and urgent care, using modern clinics equipped with smart technology, as well as remote healthcare devices to enable a high standard of distanced clinical practice. Laraki’s Color, meanwhile, has adapted its population genomics platform and added COVID-19 testing as a core capability, with an eye to establishing and sharing best practices for high-volume diagnostics.

We’ll talk about how healthcare has changed since the advent of the pandemic, and what it means for people looking to ensure that their primary care continues to be offered at a high level – without other problems falling through the cracks. We’ll also discuss Color’s experience working with the city of San Francisco to roll out its in-person testing capabilities, including providing crucial testing resources for primary care workers. We’ll also look ahead to what kind of challenges we’re still likely to face before the pandemic is over, and how it will change how we approach community and individual care for decades to come.

Both Carbon Health and Color are at the frontlines of COVID-19 testing during an unparalleled national and global emergency, and their insight will be invaluable for getting a sense of what’s going right and what’s going wrong with testing in the U.S., and where we go from here. You won’t want to miss the perspectives that these two can offer.

Disrupt 2020 runs from September 14 through September 18 and will be 100% virtual this year. Get your front row seat to see Bali and Laraki live with a Disrupt Digital Pro Pass or a Digital Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. We’re excited to see you there.