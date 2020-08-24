Zoom meetings hit by outage

Zoom says it’s having an outage. Perfect timing to help you avoid your Monday morning meeting.

The video calling giant said it’s “received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars.”

“We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue,” according to Zoom’s status page.

The outage started at 8:51am ET, the company said. By mid-morning trading on the Nasdaq, Zoom was down more than 1%.

A few hours into the outage, Zoom said it was “in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud.”

If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Not everyone is affected, it seems. Some users are reporting that their Zoom calls are working fine. Others say they cannot get into their regularly scheduled Zoom meetings.

Since the company’s massive spike in users, thanks to everyone working from home during the pandemic, Zoom has claimed some 300 million daily meeting participants.

Zoom didn’t immediately comment on the cause of today’s outage, but a spokesperson apologized for the downtime. We’ll have more as we get it. In the meantime, go get yourself another coffee. You’ve earned it.

Updated at 11:00am ET with details of a fix rolling out.