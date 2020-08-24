Five real reasons to attend Disrupt 2020 online

Why should you attend Disrupt 2020? We live in unprecedented times and face unprecedented challenges. But unprecedented opportunities are also part of this equation, and now is the time for creative startup minds and makers to go full-tilt disruptive.

We reengineered Disrupt, which takes place September 14 – 18, into a virtual global tech summit. And we’ve added enhancements to bridge the physical distance of a virtual conference. It’s designed to help you build the connections, skills and knowledge you need to discover, assess and capitalize on those opportunities.

Without further ado: Five reasons why you should attend Disrupt 2020.

1. More days to Disrupt

We expanded Disrupt to span five full days. Now you have more time to experience everything Disrupt offers. Interviews and panel discussions with the leading voices in technology, investing and business speaking from the Disrupt Stage. They’ll cover topics critical to startup success and address COVID-19 — the ginormous elephant in the room. Here’s just a sample of what we have on tap. Check out the growing Disrupt agenda.

How Things Get Built in the Middle of a Pandemic with Anker CEO Steven Yang (Anker), Kate Whitcomb (Chrysalis Cloud) and Sonny Vu (Alabaster)

with Anker CEO Steven Yang (Anker), Kate Whitcomb (Chrysalis Cloud) and Sonny Vu (Alabaster) The Black Founder Experience: Tactical Advice for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs with Michael Seibel (Y Combinator), Songe LaRon (Squire) and Reham Fagiri (AptDeco)

with Michael Seibel (Y Combinator), Songe LaRon (Squire) and Reham Fagiri (AptDeco) How to Raise Your First Dollars with Alexa von Tobel (Inspired Capital Partners), Hunter Walk (Homebrew) and Ted Wang (Cowboy Ventures)

2. Network for weeks with CrunchMatch

You’ll need an effective tool to help you connect with thousands of Disrupt attendees around the world. CrunchMatch, our free, AI-powered networking platform (think speed dating for techies) is up and running. Simply register for Disrupt, and you can start connecting with the right people to build your empire now, weeks ahead of time. Schedule 1:1 video calls to meet new customers, pitch investors, recruit engineers and developers or interview prospective employees.

3. Extra Crunch Stage

Looking for workshops that deliver actionable tips you can apply to your business? Head to the Extra Crunch Stage. Interactive sessions — facilitated by top experts in marketing, business development and investing — cover topics like how to pivot in the face of a crisis, building a sales team and raising money in a tough economy.

4. Pitch Deck Teardown

Want to make a solid first impression with potential investors? You need a pitch deck that accurately reflects your startup’s goals and potential. During the Pitch Deck Teardown sessions, top venture capitalists will critique an early-stage startup’s pitch deck and provide tips to improve it. Want to be considered for the teardown treatment? Submit your pitch deck here.

5. Disrupt delivers

Networking, funding, brand exposure and new ways of thinking are just some of the benefits your peers have gleaned from Disrupt.

“Disrupt has everything early stage founders need, from advice on raising money and how to scale to exposure and brand recognition. Hearing expert panelists and industry leaders helped us think about emerging technologies and new markets we could explore.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain “The benefits of going to Disrupt were introducing my product, networking with investors and potential customers and talking to other founders about what it took to get their companies off the ground.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap “Disrupt provides terrific insight on trends in different industries like e-grocery, AI and big data.” — Daniel Lloreda, general partner at H20 Capital Innovation

We haven’t even touched on core pillars of every Disrupt — the Startup Battlefield pitch competition with a $100,000 prize and Digital Startup Alley where you’ll find hundreds of the world’s most innovative young startups around the world.

What opportunities are waiting for you at Disrupt 2020? Buy your pass and get ready to find and create your own.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.