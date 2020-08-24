Equity Monday: YC Demo Day, two funding rounds, and where’s Palantir’s S-1?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.

What was on the docket this morning? All sorts of good stuff, though the Sumo Logic S-1 did drop just after we wrapped. Here’s today’s rundown:

Whew, with YC and Palantir this week and a chat with Twilio’s CEO it’s going to be an active few days. Ready?