Equity Monday: YC Demo Day, two funding rounds, and where’s Palantir’s S-1?

What was on the docket this morning? All sorts of good stuff, though the Sumo Logic S-1 did drop just after we wrapped. Here’s today’s rundown:
- YC Demo day is this week, so make sure to stick around TechCrunch and Extra Crunch for all our coverage.
- SPACs continue, with more automotive companies looking at alt-routes to the public markets. This time it’s Luminar. And, here’s the Bill Gurley post that we promised to link to.
- E-commerce and on-demand are booming in China after we saw similar results via Uber and domestic e-commerce players.
- The Fortnite-Apple brouhaha continues with more filings and even Microsoft weighing in. At the same time TikTok v. The United States appears set to go to court. (Zuck is behind some anti-TikTok Washington sentiment, it appears.)
- The Palantir S-1 has gone missing. Where is it? Give it to us!
- Dataiku has raised $100 million for its enterprise AI platform. Forbes has more.
- Datasembly has raised $10.3 million in new capital for its IRL store data service. TechCrunch has more.
- The Anti-Antitrust Club is live and you can read it here. We’re trying to find out who is taking on the biggest names in tech on purpose. Who would be so garishly bold? The Anti-Antitrust club!
Whew, with YC and Palantir this week and a chat with Twilio’s CEO it’s going to be an active few days. Ready?
