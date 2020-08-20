Join Female Founders Fund’s Anu Duggal for a live Q&A right now

Startups are rebounding. Venture capitalists are open for business. And during the pandemic, the pace of dealmaking has not slowed down.

But how is this new era of uncertainty impacting underrepresented founders? Has startup-land become more inclusive, or do warm intros still dictate who gets a meeting and the way a deal closes?

To talk about all this and more, we’re bringing on the woman behind Female Founders Fund, Anu Duggal, to the virtual Extra Crunch Live stage today.

Join us at 11 a.m. PDT/2 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. GMT for tips, tricks and advice from Duggal. Those tuning in and taking notes are encouraged to ask questions, but you have to be an Extra Crunch member to access the chat. If you still haven’t signed up, now’s your chance! With the subscription, you’ll also be able to check out all of our stellar previous guests on-demand (watch those episodes here).

Female Founders Fund has provided seed institutional capital to entrepreneurs with more than $3 billion in enterprise value. The firm has cut checks into women-led companies such as Rent the Runway, Billie, Tala, Peanut, Thrive Global and Zola . The fund has also attracted limited partners like Melinda Gates and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani.

Duggal herself has a fascinating trajectory into technology investing. At 25, she started The Tasting Room, a wine bar in Bombay. She went on to get an MBA from London Business School and co-founded Exclusively.in, an e-commerce company acquired by Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra in 2011.

Hear from Duggal about how the investment landscape has changed for female founders, what she thinks of as a success story and if 2020 feels different than 2014. And Extra Crunch fam, make sure to bring your thoughtful questions for me to ask her live on air.

You can find the full details of the conversation below the jump.