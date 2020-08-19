Tune in today to discuss COVID-19’s impact on the startup world

We can’t help but wonder what the future of work will look like in the wake of this pandemic. That’s the timely topic of today’s interactive webinar, COVID-19’s Impact on the Startup World.

The second of three in our free series of interactive webinars — exclusively for founders exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley at Disrupt 2020 — gets underway today, August 19 at 1 p.m. PDT/4 p.m. EDT. Exhibitors, be sure to register to attend.

Still on the fence about exhibiting at Disrupt?

You’ll hear from Nicola Corzine, executive director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurship Center and Cameron Stanfill, a VC Analyst at PitchBook. Jon Shieber, a TechCrunch editor who covers venture capital and private equity investments will moderate the discussion. No one can predict the future, but these three bring years of experience to the table, and they’ll offer a data-informed perspective, tips and advice on how startups can adapt and what they need to think about both during and after COVID-19. It’s interactive, folks — got questions? Get answers.

Exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley is opportunity on steroids. Network with thousands of Disrupt attendees from around the globe. Expose your tech and talent to influencers of every stripe across the startup ecosystem — investors, R&D teams, advisors, potential customers. Make and nurture connections that can result in exciting partnerships.

CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform bridges the physical distance of a virtual conference. It helps you quickly find and connect with the people who can help take your business to the next level. The platform’s up and running right now. Once you register for Disrupt, you can reach out to attendees and start expanding your network immediately.

Ready to exhibit? Great — be sure to mark your calendar for the final exclusive webinar. Tune in on August 26 for Fundraising and Hiring Best Practices with panelists Sarah Kunst of Cleo Capital and Brett Berson of First Round Capital.

We can’t predict the future, but there’s one thing we do know. It’s going to take every opportunity and every advantage to survive and thrive in these tumultuous times.

Buy a Disrupt Digital Startup Alley Package and tune in.

