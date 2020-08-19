Gmail, Google Drive hit by outage

Having trouble accessing your Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Meet? You’re not alone. Thousands of users, mostly in India, parts of the U.S., Australia, Japan, and Malaysia are reporting that they are unable to access the aforementioned Google services.

Some users have reported that they are unable to log-in into their Gmail accounts, while others are saying new emails are not showing up in the app. Some Google Drive users, including yours truly, are unable to upload new files to the cloud.

Third-party web monitoring firm DownDetector has corroborated the reports that began pouring in at around 04:40 GMT. Google has acknowledged the existence of this outage to G Suite users, saying it is investigating the issue.

“We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM (IST) detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” it wrote. More than two billion users rely on G Suite, Google said in March this year.

We will update the story when things change.