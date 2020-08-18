Samsung Pay Card launches in UK, powered by fintech Curve

Samsung Pay Card, a new Mastercard debit card from the mobile handset giant, has launched in the U.K. today.

Powered by London-based fintech Curve, it lets you consolidate all of your other existing bank cards into a single card and digital wallet, making it easy to manage your money and, of course, use Samsung Pay more universally.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung Pay Card users will also get access to other Curve features. They include a single view of your card spending that is entirely agnostic to where your money is stored, as well as instant spend notifications, cheaper FX fees than your bank typically charges, peer-to-peer payments from any linked bank account and the ability to switch payment sources retroactively.

The latter — dubbed “Go Back in Time” — lets you move transactions from one card to another after they’ve been made, meaning that you have more flexibility and control of your spending. For example, perhaps you made a large purchase from one of your linked debit cards but for cashflow purposes decide it would be better charged to your credit card. That’s possible to do using Curve and now Samsung Pay Card.

In addition, as an introductory offer, Samsung Pay Card users get 1% cashback at selected merchants, and exclusive to the Samsung Pay Card, can also earn 5% on all purchases at Samsung.com.

Comments Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland: “At Samsung we believe in the power of innovation and, through our partnership with Curve, the Samsung Pay Card brings a series of pioneering features that will change the way that our customers manage their spending, with their Samsung smartphone and smartwatch at the heart of it. This is the future of banking and we look forward to continuing this journey with our customers.”