Piggyback on popular Tweets to get brand awareness

We’ve aggregated many of the world’s best growth marketers into one community. Twice a month, we ask them to share their most effective growth tactics, and we compile them into this Growth Report.

This is how you stay up-to-date on growth marketing tactics — with advice that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Our community consists of startup founders and heads of growth. You can participate by joining Demand Curve’s marketing training program or its Slack group.

Without further ado, on to our community’s advice.

Analysis of YouTube trending videos

Insights from Ammar Alyousfi.

We reviewed an analysis of every trending YouTube video from 2019. Here are some of our learnings:

95% of videos took less than 13 days to appear on the trending list. The minimum number of views needed for a video to trend was 53,796.

Videos stay on the trending list for ~5.6 days after publishing.

The top three categories for trending videos are entertainment (28.6%), music (14%) and sports (10.4%).

Videos posted on Saturday are the least likely to trend.

To dive deeper, check out the full report

Don’t forget to transcribe podcasts