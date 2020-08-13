Ready, set, network: CrunchMatch is open for Disrupt 2020

We’re so excited about today’s news that we’re stealing, ahem, borrowing boxing announcer Michael Buffer’s famous catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!”

CrunchMatch, our free networking platform is up and ready to help you build your business and expand your empire. Starting today — and for weeks to come — you can find, connect and meet with thousands of Disrupt 2020 attendees from around the world.

Bridging the physical distance of a virtual conference requires the best tools possible. We lifted the AI-powered platform’s hood and upgraded the CrunchMatch algorithm. The result? Faster, more precise matches for a better networking experience — and the more you use it the smarter it gets.

We’ve simplified the onboarding process, too. When you register for Disrupt 2020, you’ll answer a few quick questions about your business preferences, and within minutes you’ll be automatically registered for CrunchMatch — and receive an email telling you how to access the platform.

Now that you’re ready for networking success, who are the people you need to help grow your business? Founders, investors, engineers, R&D teams, manufacturing mavens, supply-chain experts? The platform makes finding the right people a lot easier, and it helps keep you organized and on schedule.

“I used CrunchMatch to schedule meetings, and the digital aspect made connecting easier. It helped me stay organized, meet people and still have time to take in a piece of everything at Disrupt.” — JC Bodson, founder and CEO of Arbitrage Technologies.

CrunchMatch analyzes your preferences and automatically generates a list of attendees with a similar goals and interests. You can also search manually by industry, job function, company name and more.

Use CrunchMatch to schedule 1:1 video meetings with potential investors, customers, or founders; showcase your innovative products or interview prospective employees. And if that’s not enough, you can also take part in speed networking sessions that will be announced in the coming weeks!

Disrupt 2020 runs September 14 – 18, but you can start networking right now. Buy your pass to Disrupt, fire up CrunchMatch and get a giant head start on building the crucial relationships startups need to grow and succeed. Are you ready to rumble?

