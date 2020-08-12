Save with group discounts to TC Sessions: Mobility 2020

If you’re tech-obsessed about the future of moving people, products and packages around the world, you do not want to miss TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 on Oct. 6-7. Two packed days of online programming feature the people leading the charge — creative thinkers, innovative makers, dedicated engineers and savvy investors across the mobility and transportation startup ecosystem.

Join your tribe and dive into the conversation. Early bird tickets cost $145 but, like they say, the more the merrier. Take advantage of our group discount, bring your crew and save $25 per ticket when you buy four or more passes before prices go up on Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

We’ve built a stellar lineup of speakers, breakout sessions and demos, and we’ll announce a few more additions in the weeks ahead. Read on for a taste of what you can expect, and you can check out the agenda here.

Roll in the autonomous scooters! Dmitry Shevelenko is the co-founder of Tortoise , a startup focused on automatic repositioning for micromobility vehicles. He’ll join us to talk about, among other things, using autonomous technology in tandem with remote human intervention.

, a startup focused on automatic repositioning for micromobility vehicles. He’ll join us to talk about, among other things, using autonomous technology in tandem with remote human intervention. Let’s talk investing, shall we? You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone with more experience in mobility investment than Olaf Sakkers, general partner at Maniv Mobility , a global investment fund. We can’t wait to hear his expert perspective.

, a global investment fund. We can’t wait to hear his expert perspective. Porsche, always an electrifying car, is set to take on electric cars in a big way — expanding on the Taycan, which the sports car manufacturer unveiled in September. Where is Porsche headed next? That’s what we’ll ask Klaus Zellmer, the president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, when he joins us on stage.

In a classic “but wait there’s more” moment, we’ll also have dozens of exhibiting startups and plenty of opportunity to network and recruit. CrunchMatch — our free business matchmatching platform — makes setting up meetings with the right investors, founders, engineers and students easier, faster and more productive. You never know who you’ll meet at a TechCrunch event — or where that connection will lead.

Meet, greet, connect and learn at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020 on Oct. 6-7. Grab your posse and jump on this group discount opportunity. You’ll save $25 off the early bird ticket price when you buy four or more passes before Sept. 4 at 11:59 pm PDT. Save, adapt and keep moving forward.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.