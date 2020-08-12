Find out how TechCrunch is taking Disrupt virtual this Friday

Talk about a pivot. The global pandemic rewrote the rules for in-person events, and it set us on a crash course to transform TechCrunch’s annual three-day Disrupt — a conference that draws more than 10,000 attendees — into a 100 percent virtual experience. Daunting? You bet. Challenging? Heck yeah.

It’s been quite a process, and we’re guessing you might have a few burning questions about what to expect from a virtual Disrupt 2020 experience. Join us for a special Ask Me Anything session on Friday, August 13 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET for a chat with TechCrunch’s Editorial Manager, Jordan Crook; Director of Operations, Joey Hinson; and Director of Marketing, Alexandra Ames.

They’ll discuss the physical-to-virtual transition, how the virtual format works and how you can participate in Disrupt — for the first time — from anywhere around the world. Yes, a virtual Disrupt will look and feel different than a physical one, but the benefits and opportunities remain as numerous, real and viable as ever.

Disrupt 2020 — September 14-18 — spans five full days giving you more time to meet investors, introduce innovative products to a global market and discover hundreds of new startups in Digital Startup Alley. Connect with tech journalists eager for a great story, build partnerships and brand awareness, schedule 1:1 video meetings and attend speed networking events. Cheer on international competitors in the Startup Battlefield and interact with some of the most influential people in the startup world.

Got questions about the first-ever online Disrupt? Register today for our AMA session this Friday, August 13 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET and get the answers from the people who made it happen. You can even submit your questions here in advance. Then buy your Disrupt pass, buckle up and tap into a world-class opportunity to keep your business moving in the right direction.

