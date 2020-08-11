Join Extra Crunch Live today for a fintech extravaganza with Wealthfront’s Andy Rachleff at 1 pm EDT/10 am PDT

Fintech is quite possibly the hottest investment area in the venture world these days, and that is why we are so excited to have one of the world’s leading operators and investors talk more about the future of fintech, wealth management, neobanks, infrastructure and more later today on Extra Crunch Live at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT/5 p.m. GMT.

For more than a decade, Andy Rachleff has been the founder and CEO of Wealthfront, an algorithmic wealth management app that has also been adding new banking functionality as well. Before Wealthfront, he was a general partner at early-stage venture firm Benchmark.

We’re going to be taking a bunch of questions from the audience, so do come prepared. That said, there is just so much to talk about in fintech these days that we are going to cover a lot of ground.

We’ll talk a bit about what the landscape looks like in the robo-advisor world, and how and why Wealthfront has been building out neobank features. We’ll ask Rachleff what he sees as the future of the industry, particularly given that bank heavyweights like Chase and Goldman Sachs are increasingly becoming digital native.

And then we will migrate the conversation into the VC investing world covering the full range of fintech stages. For the earliest startups, what does the world look like today to get started in the fintech space? Getting started seems easier than ever due to the rise of platforms like Plaid, but the ease of starting has been met with a massive increase in competition. How should startups navigate that? And are there still moats available in the fintech space?

On the other side of the coin, what does the exit market look like for fintechs these days? We had a number of massive exits last year including Plaid and Galileo, and so what does the future portend here?

These questions, plus more questions from you, our audience. So join us if you’re an Extra Crunch member and get caught up on all the fintech goodness going on. And if you aren’t an Extra Crunch member, be sure to check out subscription options before we get started.

Meeting details are below the paywall.

Meeting Details