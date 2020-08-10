We’re excited to announce an update to an existing Partner Perk from design platform Canva. Starting today, annual and two-year members of Extra Crunch can receive 20% off an annual plan for Canva Pro.

Canva empowers users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters and other visual content. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast library of templates and design ingredients such as fonts, illustrations, stock photography, video and audio content, and the power to include content from the web such as Giphy and Google Maps, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on the web, iOS and Android. Learn more about your secret design weapon for social media, print materials and beyond with Canva.

The offer is only valid for new subscribers of Canva Pro who do not have an existing Canva subscription. The offer is also restricted to countries where Extra Crunch is currently available.

Extra Crunch is a membership program from TechCrunch that features how-tos and interviews on company building, weekly investor surveys, private market analysis, discounts on TechCrunch events and several partner perks like the one mentioned in this article.