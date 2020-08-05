Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live bring active noise cancelation for $170

Samsung’s made quality earbuds for a number of years now. They’re never particularly exciting or innovative, but they’re always a solid choice in an overcrowded market. Today’s big Unpacked event adds yet another model to the growing list of options.

Already sporting the Galaxy Bean nickname based on early leaks, and for reasons that should be painfully obvious, the most notable thing here is the addition of Active Noise Canceling. That’s a feature that has most often been reserved for higher-priced models.

For $170, these are certainly worth considering, even if they’re not quite as premium as the Sony WF-1000XM3 or AirPods Pro. But honestly, not everyone is looking to shell out more than $200 for a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Live sport a 12mm speaker (larger than what’s found on the Buds+), coupled with a bass duct for increased low-end sound. There are three mics on board, which can double for the phone microphone while shooting video with a connected Note 20. They’re IPX2 water resistant and feature removable tips with two different sizes for a better fit.

The battery should give you eight hours on a charge (down to six with active noise canceling on), plus another 21 hours via the carrying case. Five minutes of charging, meanwhile, should get you an hour of playback. The Buds Live are available now through Samsung’s site.