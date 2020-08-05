Extra Crunch Live: Join Wealthfront CEO Andy Rachleff August 11 at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT about the future of investing and fintech

Wealthfront was one of the earliest and remains one of the most formidable companies in the so-called robo-advisor space — algorithmic apps that manage and optimize your savings and investments. Since its debut, the platform has skyrocketed in popularity, taking in more than $200 million in venture capital according to Crunchbase, including a recent $75 million round led by Tiger Global in 2018 when the company had just shy of $10 billion in assets under management. Since then, it’s added additional banking services such as high-interest checking accounts and other products.

Wealthfront’s product expansion mirrors the broader landscape of fintech, which has seen massive growth in investor enthusiasm over the past decade. From managing student loans and investment products, to lowering barriers to trading stocks, to creating new APIs to extend financial services across more businesses, fintech has been one of the hottest sectors for founders and investors.

That’s why we’re thrilled to bring Andy Rachleff, CEO and co-founder of Wealthfront, on to Extra Crunch Live this coming August 11th at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT / 5pm GMT. Login details are below for Extra Crunch members.

Before he started and built up Wealthfront, Rachleff spent nearly a decade as a general partner at early-stage VC firm Benchmark, where he invested in a myriad of industries.

We’re excited for him to bring both the investor and operator hats to bear on some of the most pressing questions going on in fintech and wealth management today. As banks increasingly reposition themselves as digital-native, how can startups compete with such large incumbents? Saving rates have jumped the past few months — what does that portend for the future of wealth management and banking? And will greater concerns about ESG in finance change the way financial apps approach the market going forward?

This is an open conversation, and we will be taking questions from the audience as well. So come prepared with some interesting ones covering the gamut of what’s going on in finance today.

Join us August 11th — we look forward to seeing you there.

Details: