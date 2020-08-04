Get your early-bird pass to Disrupt 2020 — only 4 days left

You have just four days left to access the complete Disrupt 2020 experience for the best possible price. You can save up to $300 with early-bird pricing, but that’s a fleeting opportunity. Get it in gear and buy the Disrupt pass of your choice before the deadline expires August 7 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

We’re celebrating 10 years of Disrupt, and while the need to take this milestone online changes things a bit, we’re stoked that this virtual Disrupt, which runs September 14-18, will be the largest and most accessible ever.

And plenty of things won’t change — like the quality and profusion of world-class speakers, panel discussions, interviews and Q&A sessions. Here’s a sneak peek at the Disrupt agenda, featuring just some of the speakers and topics on tap. Ready? Begin!

How Things Get Built in the Middle of a Pandemic

How has COVID-19 impacted how and where the stuff we use gets built? We’ll hear from Anker CEO Steven Yang and Chrysalis Cloud CEO/former HAX partner Kate Whitcomb to learn more about how the world of manufacturing has had to adapt in 2020 and what might lay ahead.

How to Craft your Pitch Deck for 2020

Today you might be pitching by email, audio, video, VR or IRL to all types of investors across the globe. How do you tell your story in a way that reaches the right people the right way without diverting too much time from building your company? The traditional deck of PowerPoint slides still has a place, but you need to manage many more opportunities for fundraising, too. Ann Miura-Ko (Floodgate) and Lo Toney (Plexo Capital) will talk through the latest tactics that founders are using around the world.

Little Wires Everywhere

Kerry Washington is perhaps best known for her work in Hollywood, but she’s been making a name for herself in tech over the last few years. An investor in The Wing, Community and teeth-straightening service Byte, Washington’s portfolio consists of products and services that aim to give people a voice or improve their quality of life. In this fireside chat, Washington will discuss what brought her into the tech industry, her investment strategy and the rise of streaming platforms. And, as an activist and someone who has spoken up about the lack of diversity in Hollywood, Washington will share her views on diversity, inclusion and equity in tech.

There’s tons more to Disrupt 2020 — Startup Battlefield, Digital Startup Alley and world-class networking with CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform to help you quickly find and connect with the people who can help take your business to the next level.

