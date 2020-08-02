It looks like Sequoia has hired a second partner in Europe: Revolut product lead George Robson

Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital recently set up shop in Europe after hiring Luciana Lixandru away from Accel’s London office. Now, according to a tweet by Revolut product lead George Robson, the VC has recruited a second European partner.

Robson, who also previously co-founded Kickstart London, a student-run accelerator programme in the U.K. and has worked at Morgan Stanley as an analyst, announced via Twitter last week that he has joined Sequoia’s burgeoning European operation where he says he’ll be working with the team “to help founders across Europe build the next generation of transformative companies”.

Writes Robson: “After ~3 years at Revolut working with some of the brightest minds building the world’s first truly global financial super-app, it’s time for my next move. I’m excited to share that I will be joining Sequoia as a Partner in Europe in late August”. In a second tweet, he adds that there is “more opportunity and innovation [in Europe] than ever”.

At Revolut, Robson was the product owner for Revolut Premium, the neobank’s paid-for bank account. Describing himself on LinkedIn as the first hire into Revolut’s subscription product team, he says he recruited for and managed multiple functions across product & engineering, product marketing and strategic partnerships.

He is said to also have been responsible for the roadmap delivery for Revolut’s retail plans, including the launch of “Revolut Metal”, and multiple third-party integrations including concierge, smart travel, insurance and gifting features.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Robson adds to Sequoia’s first European partner recruit. Lixandru was poached from Accel and is best-known for leading the firm’s Series A in UiPath, and also worked with Deliveroo, Miro, and Tessian, amongst other successful upstart companies in Europe.