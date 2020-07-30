Impossible Foods starts selling in Walmart and expands distribution of its new sausage product

Impossible Foods said today that it will now be available in Walmart, the largest meat market in America.

The deal with Walmart and other retail locations across the country increases the company’s physical footprint 50x.

Impossible Foods will now be available at more than 2,000 Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets across the country, and the company will be selling its frankenmeats on the company’s websites and mobile apps.

The company also provided updates on its Impossible Sausage rollout.

First revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year (was it only a few months ago?), the sausage substitute is now in more than 22,000 restaurants and is available for even more restaurants in the U.S. through food service distributors. The company collaborated with Yelp to bring the sausage onto the menus of some of the nation’s highest-rated diners on the crowdsource-rating service’s platform.

Impossible is now also in the influencer game with a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site pitching free deliveries for orders over $75 within the continental United States.

Impossible Foods also took the opportunity of its latest update and Walmart announcement to throw some shade at the traditional meat industry, noting that the company had not seen any COVID-19 outbreaks at its manufacturing facilities even as slaughterhouses became COVID-19 hotspots.