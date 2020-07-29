Only 3 days left for serious savings on Disrupt 2020 passes

Time to get your binge on at Disrupt 2020, startup fans. Tune in and engage September 14-18 — that’s five days of non-stop opportunity to expand your network, learn the latest tech and investment trends, exhibit your startup, pump up your portfolio and grow your business.

If you want to get the best bang for your buck, listen up. Early-bird pricing evaporates in just three days. Buy your pass before the deadline expires on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and you can save up to $300.

Thousands of people from around the world attend Disrupt because it’s the place where startup magic happens. You never know who you’ll meet or where a chance introduction might lead. But don’t take our word for it. Listen to your peers.

“Going to Disrupt introduced me to engineers and new technologies I never would have been exposed to in Tennessee. I met manufacturing experts from India, Costa Rica and Korea who talked to me about materials to make a better product for less money. The connections I made were unreal.” — Felicia Jackson, inventor and founder of CPRWrap. “Disrupt gave our company and technology invaluable exposure to potential customers and partners that we would not have met otherwise. A company that does $15 billion in annual sales thinks our tech is a fit for their ecosystem, and we’re excited to continue building that relationship.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain.

Navigating a 100% virtual Disrupt is a new experience for all of us, but we have the right tools ready to help you find, connect and meet with the people who align with your interests and business goals. The Disrupt online platform provides an interactive window to the programming across all the Disrupt stages — speakers, panel discussions, interviews, breakouts and Q&A sessions.

CrunchMatch, our AI-powered networking platform, boasts an upgraded algorithm for faster, more precise matching. Simply log in and start expanding your business opportunities when the platform opens next week. Use it to explore hundreds of startups from around the world in Digital Startup Alley, schedule 1:1 video calls to meet prospective customers, pitch investors, or recruit new talent.

Get ready to binge on the non-stop opportunity at Disrupt 2020, and don’t miss out on serious savings. The early-bird pricing disappears in just three days. Buy your pass before 11:59 p.m. (PT) on July 31 and save up to $300.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.