Submit your pitch deck to Disrupt 2020’s Pitch Deck Teardown

We’re excited to announce a new event at Disrupt 2020. Called Pitch Deck Teardown, top venture capitalists and entrepreneurs will evaluate and suggest fixes for Disrupt 2020 attendees’ pitch decks.

First impressions are everything, and pitch decks are often the first glimpse of companies by investors and business partners. It’s critical that these decks accurately present and illustrate the company’s goals and potential concisely and effectively.

We’ve enlisted the help of some of the best venture capitalists. During these sessions, VCs will step through each slide, talking about what works, what doesn’t work and what needs to be changed to make the most impact. Along the way, expect to hear valuable insight on how investors evaluate pitch decks and the red flags that can shut down a potential investment.

What’s more, we’re looking for pitch decks to feature in these sessions. We want to showcase real pitch decks from actual companies. Anyone can submit their deck, though we’re looking for decks from early-stage companies. Submit your pitch deck here.

Some guidelines:

When submitting, please use the email you used when you registered for Disrupt 2020

Only pitch decks of registered Disrupt attendees will be selected

Early-stage companies are more likely to be selected for this session

If selected, you’ll be notified and told in which session your deck will be featured

Here are the investors signed up for the Pitch Deck Teardown:

Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures)

Charles Hudson (Venture Forward)

Niko Bonatsos (General Catalyst)

Megan Quinn (Spark Capital)

Cyan Banister (Long Journey Ventures)

Roelof Botha (Sequoia)

Susan Lyne (BBG)

Pitch Deck Teardown is part of a much larger event focused on all aspects of building technology companies. For the first time, TechCrunch's big yearly event, Disrupt, is going fully virtual in 2020, allowing more people to attend and interact with speakers, investors and founders. And Disrupt will stretch over five days — September 14-18 — in order to make it easier for everyone to take in all the amazing programming.