Equity Monday: SAP, Qualtrics and oh boy are we excited

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here, and myself here, and don’t forget to check out last Friday’s episode.

Here’s what we talked about today:

Headlines: SAP is spinning out part of Qualtrics, Dave leaked customer data and Asian markets were mixed while the U.S. shared opened green. Cryptos and gold are up at the same time, marking the moment as a melt-up.

SAP is spinning out part of Qualtrics, Dave leaked customer data and Asian markets were mixed while the U.S. shared opened green. Cryptos and gold are up at the same time, marking the moment as a melt-up. The Qualtrics news was the loudest note from the weekend’s jam, coming a few years after SAP bought the Utah-based tech giant. SAP will retain a majority stake even after the debut, but the plan should give Qualtrics more freedom, and SAP a better valuation for the piece of the smaller company that it retains. That’s if the spin-out goes well, of course.

was the loudest note from the weekend’s jam, coming a few years after SAP bought the Utah-based tech giant. SAP will retain a majority stake even after the debut, but the plan should give Qualtrics more freedom, and SAP a better valuation for the piece of the smaller company that it retains. That’s if the spin-out goes well, of course. Dave’s leak looks bad, and will test what happens to more nascent fintech properties when they endure this sort of breach.

and will test what happens to more nascent fintech properties when they endure this sort of breach. Looking ahead, this is a huge earnings week . We’ll see results from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and others.

. We’ll see results from Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and others. And, finally, rounds from StashAway, cargo.one and Blueheart.

Closing, we’re in exciting territory on the public markets given that high share prices are giving big companies more ammunition than ever. Let’s see what they can get done with it before the window closes.