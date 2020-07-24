Early-bird savings for Disrupt 2020 ends next week

Whether you’re an early-stage startup founder, investor, enthusiast or another integral member of the community, you can’t afford to miss Disrupt 2020 — THE tech conference at the epicenter of the startup ecosystem. Here’s something else you can’t afford to miss — early-bird pricing. Buy your pass before July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT and you’ll save up to $300.

The all-virtual Disrupt, which takes place September 14 -18, may look and feel a bit different, but there’s nothing virtual about the programming quality, opportunities for growth and essential connections you can make to drive your business forward.

Your all-access pass lets you hear from an extraordinary lineup of tech founders, investors, icons and other leading experts across all Disrupt stages. Like interviews and panel discussions? TechCrunch editors always look past the hype to ask the hard questions. Here are just a few of the folks who will join us onstage:

Finding the chocolate to your peanut butter has never been more challenging, and we can’t wait to hear Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd’s take on the pandemic’s effect on the future of dating apps.

Conductor CEO Seth Besmertnik, Driver’s Seat CEO Hays Witt and Aniyia Williams of Black & Brown Founders and Zebras Unite have all taken a non-traditional route to success. We’ll talk with them about how they built companies that prioritize profits, users and employees while putting VCs last.

Check out the Extra Crunch Stage, where you’ll find information on topics that every early-stage founder needs to ace — like how to craft a killer pitch deck, how to pivot in a crisis or how to build a sales team. These are interactive sessions led by experts in marketing, business development and investing, and you’ll come away with actionable tips and tricks that you can apply to your business.

Of course, there’s the always-epic Startup Battlefield pitch competition, hundreds of early-stage startups exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley and world-class networking. We can tell you it’s great, but here’s what two attendees — one founder and one investor — say about why they value the Disrupt experience:

“Disrupt has everything early stage founders need — from advice on raising money and how to scale to exposure and brand recognition. We connected with people we never would have met, including other founders going through the same pain points.” — Joel Neidig, founder of SIMBA Chain. “Building relationships with early-stage startup founders is essential in my business. Disrupt draws that core group from across a wide range of industries, and the ability to easily network and connect with them is a huge benefit.” — Daniel Lloreda, general partner at H20 Capital Innovation.

Your Disrupt value-add starts when you buy an early-bird pass and save up to $300. The offer expires on July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and that’s a deadline you can’t afford to miss.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2020? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.