Watch & interact with these 5 startups competing in tomorrow’s Pitchers & Pitches session

tune in and join us tomorrow, July 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30p.m. PT, for the next Pitchers & Pitches competition. We randomly chose five Digital Startup Alley exhibitors to bring the heat — in the form of their best 60-second pitch — in front a panel of expert judges.

Note: Anyone can attend Pitchers & Pitches, but only companies exhibiting in Digital Startup Alley during Disrupt 2020 are eligible to pitch.

The invaluable critique, feedback and advice pitchers receive will help them take their elevator pitch to new heights — a great way to prepare for showcasing their tech at Disrupt 2020. Not pitching? No problem — you can apply what you learn to your own business and take your elevator pitch up a few more floors.

Here are five more excellent reasons to tune in.

Check out the new virtual Disrupt platform before it goes live in September

Watch and interact with the pitch-off event on the virtual main stage

Meet and video network with other attendees

Connect with the five pitchers in their virtual booth in the startup expo

The viewing audience (that’s you folks) chooses which team wins the pitch-off

The founders of the winning startup get a consulting session with cela, a company that connects early-stage startups to accelerators and incubators that can help scale their businesses.

Okay, let’s get to the judges for this session. We’ve tapped the experienced minds of two TechCrunch editors — Jordan Crook and Alex Wilhelm. Rounding out the panel we have two top featured VCs – Monique Idlett, of Reign Ventures and Jess Morris Jr., General Partner and Founder of Chapter One VC. They’ll drop a whole lot of knowledge to help you impress potential investors and customers alike.

Here are the five pitchers currently warming up in the bullpen and ready to take the mound in tomorrow’s competition.

Mnemonic AI

Timshel

IVORY & GOLD

Lamienins

ZeBrand Inc.

The next Pitchers & Pitches takes place tomorrow, July 23 at 4:30p.m. ET / 1:30p.m. PT.

